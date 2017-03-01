Interest growing in Frog Festival Accordion Contest

Interest is growing in the Frog Festival Accordion Contest, where the winner in the adult division walks away with a brand new handmade accordion.

This will be the second year the contest is held at the Rayne Frog Festival, last year’s event won by Seth Spell of Estherwood, who claimed the hand-crafted Richard Accordion valued at over $3,000.

The contest, to be held under the Frog Festival Pavilion on Saturday, May 13, has been expanded slightly due to the overwhelming interest shown in the inaugural event, according to Blaine Dupont, chairman.

Last year’s contest saw a total of 14 participants in three age division.

In the Youth (ages 10 and under) and Junior (ages 11 through 17) divisions, top three winners are awarded cash prizes.

The Adult Division is a winner-take-all contest, with first place awarded the accordion.

For the Youth and Junior Divisions, each contestant is allowed to pick his own waltz and two-step. In the Adult Division, the contestants are allowed to select their own waltz but the two-step is predetermined by the judges.

As winner of last year’s contest, Spell will not be able to compete this year, according to Dupont.

There is no registration fee and contestants must provide their own accordions to qualify.

All competition rules, regulations, and registration forms will be available at www.raynefrogfestival.com in the near future, according to Dupont.