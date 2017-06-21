Jurors learn about DOTD’s Local Road Safety Program

CROWLEY - Acadia is listed among the top 20 parishes in the state with the most number of local road crashes.

To that end, the state Department of Transportation and Development has offered to alleviate some of what it considers the more dangerous hazards.

Ashley Morgan, Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Organization / Acadiana Planning Commission, told members of the Acadia Parish Police Jury Tuesday night (June 13) about he newly developed Local Road Safety Plan for Acadia Parish.

“DOTD will work with the parish and will fund up to 100 percent of the project, including engineering,” Morgan said.

The Local Road Safety Plan uses crash data analysis to identify predominant crash types, locations with high potential for safety improvements, and countermeasures to facilitate those improvements, Morgan explained.

Eligible safety projects include those for roadways and trransportation systems owned and operated by parish and municipal road agencies.

Projects involving stat roads are not eligible under this program.

Using the data and input from the police jury staff, a plan was developed to prioritize the improvements.

The 11 area highlighted in the Acadia Parish report include:

• East Branche Street (Rayne) from East Butler to Junot Road: average daily traffic count of 3,269; countermeasure - signage, striping and rumble strips.

• Ebenezer Road from the Crowley-Rayne Highway (U.S. 90) to the parish line: average daily traffic count of 841; countermeasure - striping.

• Hundley Road from Jamie Lynn to Atteberry roads: average daily traffic count of 254; countermeasure - signage, striping, rumble strips.

• Reynolds Street (Rayne) from B North Street to Jeff Davis Avenue: average daily traffic count of 664; countermeasure - striping.

• Leroy Breaux Road (Rayne) from Potters to Standard Mill roads: average daily traffic count of 845; coungtermeasure - signage, striping, rumble strips.

• Louisiana Avenue (Rayne) from Adams Avenue to Polk Street: average daily traffic count of 407; countermeasure - change angled parking to parallel parking.

• Lovell Street (Crowley) from Eastern Avenue to Ebenezer Road: average daily traffic count of 703; countermeasure - upgrade striping.

• Perchville Road from Robe to Blaine roads: average daily traffic count of 482; countermeasure - striping and signage in curves.

• Quarter Pole Road (Rayne) from Grand Prairie Highway (East Jeff Davis Avenue) to Riceland Road: average daily traffic count of 1,922; countermeasure - striping.

• Riverside Road from Ye Olde Country to Des Cannes roads: average daily traffic count of 136; countermeasure - striping and signage in curves.

• Standard Mill Road (Crowley) from Eastern Avenue to Dronet Road: average daily traffic count of 2,792; countermeasure - signage, striping, sweep road of gravel.

Approximately $5 million is allocated annually for local road safety improvements in Louisiana, according to Morgan.

“LRSP is one of DOTD’s LPA programs that provides an opportunity for local governments to utilize federal-aid funds for safety improvements on locally owned and maintained roads.

A parish or municipality is eligible to apply for safety-related improvement projects that are located only on locally owned roads.