Kiwanis Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

The Crowley Kiwanis Club has announced that the Kiwanis Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m.

The parade will follow the same route as in the past. Line-up will begin at the intersection of North Parkerson Avenue and 10th Street. The units will proceed south to Second Street, make a U-turn and return to 10th Street.

Any business, group or organization wishing to participate in the parade can enter a single vehicle for $25 or a truck with trailer for $50.

The Kiwanis Club is still accepting sponsorship support from the community to support this years event.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to defray the cost of this event or to obtain information on float entries can contact Steven Premeaux at 581-3558 or K.P. Gibson at 250-9043 for more information.