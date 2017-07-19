Legion, Auxiliary install new officers at Post 77

New officers were sworn in Tuesday, July 11, as members of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, and ladies of Auxiliary Unit 77, hosted a joint installation ceremony, presentation of awards and dinner.

Commander David Simon welcomed everyone to the annual event, with Ray Olinger leading the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.

Lee John read the POW/MIA Creed, and Commander Simon led the Preamble.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux thanked everyone for attending and extended an invitation to all veterans to join the local American Legion Post, noting “a group of our mentors who we can be very proud of.” He also committed the City’s help and assistance when in need to help with any projects the local Post may have.

Robichaux also thanked Post 77 for their help and foresight by working closely with the city administration in the creation of the soon-to-be-completed Veterans Park.

“Things have been moving at a slow pace with weather delays,” he said, “but good things come to those who wait.”

He stated the engraved bricks are about to be placed. He also assured the American Legion the city administration will assist with the care and upkeep of the Veterans Park once it is completed. “It will be a respected part of our community.”

Guests and visitors were introduced and welcomed to the special event by Joyce Lyons and Ray Olinger, in addition to the installing officers, Area C Commander Jeff Schendel, introduced by David Simon, and Auxiliary President Joanie Schendel, introduced by Louise Thibodeaux, both of Crowley.

The new slate of American Legion Post 77 officers presented by Lee John include Commander David Simon, Junior Past Commander Gene Comeaux, First Vice Ray Olinger, Second Vice Bobby Alleman, Third Vice John Quebodeaux, Financial Officer Lorraine Shelton Gaines, Chaplain Robert Comeaux, Judge Advocate Shane Mouton, Sgt.-at-Arms Andrew Habetz, Color Bears Wilson LeDoux and Harold Arceneaux, Advisor to the Commander Andrus Fontenot, and Adjutant Lee John.

Scheduled to begin another year of service, Commander Simon extended a sincere thank you for everyone’s assistance throughout the past year for the many projects the American Legion has completed.

The new slate of Auxiliary Unit 77 officers presented by Lena Domingue include President Bonnie Simon, First Vice Louise Thibodeaux, Second Vice Lena Domingus, Secretary Johnnie Olinger, Chaplain Mary Menard, Treasurer Peggy Fontenot, Color Bearer Joyce Lyons, and Sgt.-at-Arms Mary Jane Comeaux.

Beginning another term, President Simon thanked everyone for their help and assistance during the past year of service.

A number of long-time Post 77 members were recognized for continuous years of service by the Department.

Acknowledged by Commander Simon were 50-year honorees Raymond N. Gossen, Clarence Arsement, Charles Sidney Stutes; 55-year honoree Harry Leon; 60-year honorees Claude Simon and Horace Thibodeaux Sr.; and 70-year honoree Leo Spaetgens, who was also honored on his 95th birthday with a singing of “Happy Birthday” by all.

Following the closing prayer and blessing of the meal, a delicious meal was enjoyed by all.