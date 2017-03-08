Lions’ Radio Auction March 13-15

Nearly 160 items will be up for grabs when the Rayne Lions Club stages its annual three-night Radio Auction beginning Monday, March 13.

Headquartered in the conference room at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce offices at 107 W. Oak St., the auction will be broadcast over Pure Country 106.7 FM and KSIG 1450 AM radio from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.

The Lions will be auctioning off everything from bar tabs to gift certificates to favorite area restaurants, from steak dinners to sacks of crawfish, from oil changes to portalette rentals and all you have to do is listen in and call 334-2332 or 334-8341 to bid on items.

Each night will feature a number of “all-night” items on which bids will be accepted until 9:30 p.m.

For a complete list of all items, see the insert in today’s Rayne Acadian-Tribune. Items also can be viewed on Facbook (search for Rayne Lions Club).

On Monday, Lions will accept bids throughout the evening on a wooden crawfish table with top tier condiments holder, donated by R&R Inspections; an 8-foot picnic table, donated by the City of Rayne; a 10X10 tent with four folding chairs, a cooler and drinks, donated by Coca-Cola Bottling; a rib-eye rack from Trahan Foods valued up to $125, donated by Acadiana Family Medical Associates; and eight tickets (with two drinks each) to the March 25 Flip Orley Comedy Hypnotist Show, donated by the Lions Club.

Tuesday’s featured items will include a Cajun food tour for four, donated by Rayne State Bank; 15 yards of topsoil, donated by Aucoin’s Trucking; two dozen custom caps or T-shirts, donated by Bayou Silkscreening; a rib-eye rack from Piggly-Wiggly valued up to $125, donated by Mayor Chuck Robichaux; and a four-hour limousine ride, donated by Lafayette La Limo.

Featured items on Wednesday include a two-day fishing trip and stay at Bay-Landing, donated by Anthony Beslin; pork and sausage jambalaya for 30 people, donated by Gabe’s Cajun Foods; a handmade, 6-foot conversion bench, donated by the Mire Fire Department; wooden chairs with center-attached cooler, donated by R&R Inspections; a rib-eye rack from Trahan Foods valued up to $125, donated by Gossen Funeral Home; and a John Deere designed table with three chairs and wall mount, donated by Keith Fontenot.

Items can be picked up and paid for at the Rayne Lions Hut on Gossen Memorial Drive Tuesday, March 14, through Friday, March 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the annual Radio Auction will be used to continue the Rayne Lions Club’s many civic and community activities.