Mass at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard on 58th anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death

RICHARD - The annual Mass of Petition on the anniversary of Charlene Richard's death was held on Friday, August 11, 2017, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard.

The Mass was celebrated at 6 p.m. by Bishop Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of Lafayette.

Con-celebrating the Mass were Fr. Hampton Davis, Fr. Lloyd Calais, Fr. Wayne Duet, pastor of St. Wedward Church and Fr . Austin Leger.

Deacons present were Deacon Tim Marcantel and Deacon Keith Duhon.

Charlene's brother, John Dale Richard, read the First Reading and the Responsorial Psalm. Deacon Tim Marcantel read the Gospel passage. He thanked all who participated in making the Mass so beautiful.

Providing vocals and music for the mass was Naomi Broussard.

Gifts were presented by Melanie Doucet and Sarah Melancon, nieces of Charlene, and Ruby Aucenne of Scott, who received a kidney from the late Aaron Richard, Charlene’s great-nephew.

An estimate of 2,000 people were in attendance for the annual observance.

The church was filled to capacity as was the church hall where a reception was held following the Mass.

In the hall was also the site of a large screen television where the Mass was viewed by those who could not get into the church.

A rosary was recited prior to the Mass.