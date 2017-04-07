Menards named Frog Festival Grand Marshals

Carol and Helen Menard, long-active in numerous civic and social events throughout the city of Rayne, will be honored as the Grand Marshals of the 45th annual Rayne Frog Festival Parade.

Announcement of their selection for this honor was made during the Frog Festival pageants held Saturday, April 1, at the Civic Center.

They were nominated by family and friends.

The nomination letter points out that “James Carol Menard and Helen Hebert Menard ... have lived in the city of Rayne for 58-plus years and have continually made contributions that have helped Rayne grow and have promoted the city of Rayne and the Frog Festival.”

Carol Menard has been recognized on numerous occasions for his long record of outstanding work through and for civic organizations such as the Rayne Lions Club, of which he has been a member for 50-plus years.

As a Lions Club member, Carol Menard has been part of the cooking team since the first Frog Festival event took place. He also is a member of the Knights of Columbus and has contributed his time and cooking service for many area church and community events.

Carol Menard began his cooking while working out of state. Helen Menard provided telephone instructions for a recipe for chicken-and-sausage gumbo, according to the nomination.

The couple has unselfishly contributed many hours of cooking time to numerous city officials and workers, as well as to the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Church, Rayne Catholic Elementary, Columbia Gulf Transmission and many retirement celebrations.

Carol Menard has also specialized in making turkey rolls, rice dressing and green-bean casserole for large RV groups such as the Cruisin’ Cajuns. Just recently he cooked the St. Joseph Church annual gumbo that fed approximately 600 people from across the city.

The couple has always made an excellent team. Helen Menard has been by her husband’s side at every event and has been seen throughout the whole day of an event either managing the kitchen or serving one of the dishes.

They also have served as choir members for the church for more than 50 years and are active members of the St. Joseph Elderberries and continue to serve many a good meal to the 50-plus members of that organization.

As the eldest of eight children, Helen Hebert Menard was looked up to by her siblings after the loss of their father. She was a steady and generous friend to their mother in giving her time and companionship, the nomination letter states.

Both Helen and Carol still carry on their generosity to family, friends and the community of Rayne by giving their time and service as needed.

Helen Menard has served as a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society for many years. She worked several years at The Rayne Acadian-Tribune, serving as Society Editor among other roles assisting Editor Myrta Fair Craig.

In closing, the nomination letter reads: “Many of the great citizens of Rayne have promoted the Frog Festival over the years, and Mr. Carol Menard and his wife, Helen Menard can be counted in that number. It is with great appreciation of their hard work and dedication to the city of Rayne that we would like to nominate these fine, upstanding citizens for the honor of being named the 2017 Frog Festival Parade Grand Marshals.”

The nominating committee agreed.