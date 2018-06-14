Joshua Dugas

Multiple charges in Rayne arrest

Thu, 06/14/2018 - 12:12pm Lisa Soileaux
Thursday, June 14, 2018

On Monday, June 11, the Rayne Police Department arrested Joshua D. Dugas for 12 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and 12 counts of intentional exposure to the AIDS virus.
Upon making the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at Dugas’ residence in the 900 block of East Branche Street where officers located four grams of Methamphetamine, 12 grams of marijuana, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, firearm ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Officers also charged Dugas with certain convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of marijuana and possession of Methamphetamine.
Dugas was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond for the original two charges. A bond has not been set on the additional charges resulting from the search warrant.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation/Parole placed a detainer hold on Dugas.

