A new direction for ‘Moore’ recipes as local releases second cookbook

RAYNE - After a couple years of ups and downs, smiles and tears, Wendy Moore Tiedemann has released a second cookbook, “Even Moore Recipes to Love!!”.

“In addition to recipes, photos and stories are included in the new cookbook since we had more time to prepare for this one,” Wendy said.

She is referring to the first cookbook, “Moore Recipes to Love”, that she co-authored with her husband, David Moore, just prior to his passing in 2015 after a long struggle with cancer.

“Dave and I created the first cookbook for the kids, something for Nicholas and Allison to have once he was gone.

“The recipes were cooked by us, our family, on a daily basis, including tastes from everywhere.”

The first and original cookbook published in 2015 included 84 tasty Cajun, down home cooking recipes and has sold 3,376 copies to date.

The new cookbook has 70 recipes, including 17 that couldn’t fit in the first book. The remaining pages are other favorites and a few of Wendy’s creations, including Asian, Mexican, Italian, German and even Greek recipes inspired by travels by she and John during the past two years.

Once the first batch of 1,000 new cookbooks arrived in late October, she and John, Wendy’s high school sweetheart and loving husband of a little over a year, along with family and friends, held a tasting social at her home.

“This allowed people to basically taste what they’re buying,” Wendy stated. “We did this for the first book with David and it was great having everyone over and enjoying the food and asking questions about the cookbook.

“It always amazes me how food can bring people together, especially here in Cajun Country. It brings you together.

“Thus far, almost everyone who purchased the first book has also collected the second edition. Actually, I’m getting orders from all over the country, including Hawaii. I think its basically with Facebook friends sharing with their friends — it just keeps going and going. I’ve also had sales on Amazon, which now includes both editions. I’ve mailed shipments to almost every state — I’m really amazed.”

In addition to the Rayne Library, both cookbooks also can be found at both locations of the Lafayette Public Library.

“As of November 1, both the original and the new cookbooks are now available on Amazon, but it’s still cheaper to order and get them shipped from me,” Wendy noted. “I do urge everyone to leave reviews on Amazon so others that do no have access to me can see them.”

Wendy is also excited about a weekly podcast she presents on an area radio station, “Moore Recipes to Love by Wendy”.

“That is really exciting,” Wendy states. “I’m so appreciative for them allowing me to have this. It’s great.”

As the series goes on, Wendy will be sharing some info on great recipes found in her new cookbook. You can check out the series every week at Big1021.com.

“When this all began, Dave and I combined recipes we used at the restaurant and down-home recipes we used at home that we knew everyone liked,” Wendy continues. “The original cookbook was basically a gift from David and I to our children, Nicholas and Allison. And I know David would be proud of me finishing this cookbook.

“I guess you can say this new cookbook is not only a second edition, but a new chapter in our lives.”