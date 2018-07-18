New Rayne Veterans Park dedication held

RAYNE - In a most impressive presentation held Monday, July 16, in the Mural Room of the Civic Center Complex, the long-awaited official dedication ceremony was held for the Rayne Veterans Park.

The park is located on Gossen Drive, part of Rayne’s Gossen Memorial Park.

State Senator Jonathan W. Perry served as the master of ceremonies for the 6 p.m. special event.

In a special display of patriotism, the Colors were presented by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard, followed by the acknowledgment of each veteran in attendance as per each of the five branches of the military.

Leo Spaetgens led the Pledge of Allegiance, with the National Anthem sung by Rayne City Clerk Annette Cutrera.

The Invocation was presented by Fr. Richard Wagner of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux delivered the official welcome on behalf of the city; thereby, acknowledging special guests in attendance.

“This project took a long time to be completed,” Robichaux said. “And it also took many people, especially this group,” as he presented members of the Veterans Park Task Force, including Chairman Larry J. Guidry (Major, Air Force - retired), Mike Bourque (E-7, Navy), Robert Comeaux (Spec. 4, Army), Andrus Fontenot (Sgt., Army), Lorraine Shelton-Gaines (Col., Air Force - retired), Robert “Bob” Landry (Spec. 5, Army) and James Montgomery (Army).

“From when this all began in 2013 under then-Mayor Roland Boudreaux and members of the Task Force, many people have helped along the way. You all have our thanks for something our city can be proud of.”

The first guest speaker was Chris Sullivan of Rayne, veteran and Field Representative and Veteran Liaison from the office of U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

Sullivan gave his account of his service during the Iraqi War, where he sustained critical injuries which left him in a wheelchair.

“It has taken time to heal,” Sullivan noted, “but, I’m determined to do anything that the Lord allows me to accomplish. I made a promise on that battlefield to serve God and veterans, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Spaetgens, a 96-year-old life-long resident of Roberts Cove, gave his account during his service during World War II as a member of the U.S. Navy.

“I truly believe God saved my life while bombs fell around our ship,” Spaetgens said. “And I also believe He’s the one who allowed me to return home safe and enjoy a long and healthy life.”

Chairman Guidry address the standing-room-only crowd and acknowledged all veterans and recognized the Task Force members.

Guidry ended his presentation with, “Veterans, thank you for your part in keeping us safe and protecting our freedoms and for your commitment. May God bless you and your families. And may God bless the United States of America.”

Mayor Robichaux, Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly and guest speaker Sullivan unveiled the bronze plaques that will be placed at the Veterans Park.

During a surprise, special presentation, Sen. Perry and veteran Sullivan presented a U.S. Flag that had flown over the U.S. Capital to Guidry in recognition of his dedication and leadership towards the completion of the Veterans Park.

Pastor Cozy Gage Sr., St. Matthew Baptist Church, gave the Blessing of the Meal and Closing Prayer, followed by a delicious meal enjoyed by all.