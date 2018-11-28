A & O 21st Century Club presents Beautillion

RAYNE - The A & O 21st Century Club, Inc. staged its 2018 Annual Beautillion on Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Rayne Civic Center entitled, “22nd Anniversary - Grow, Learn, Lead.”

During the festivities set against formal black and white background with a touch of red, the 2016 honoree, Damian LeBlanc Jr., crowned his successor, King Braeden Board.

Braeden is the son of son of William and Joselyn Board of Rayne and is a junior at Rayne High School. He was escorted by Mariah Price.

Named First Runner-Up was Rufus Senegal, son of Khensa Charles and Rufus Senegal and a junior at Rayne High School. He was escorted by Kelsey Kelly.

Second Runner-Up honoree was John James Jr., son of John and Tiffany James and a senior at Carencro High School. He was escorted byAmbra Shae Forman.

John James Jr. was also named “Mr. Debonair” during the presentation and ball.

The Academic Excellence Award was presented to Antonio Cormier, son of Antionetta Cormier, stepfather Greg Bellard and father Tony Leger. He was escorted by Nae Francis.

Completing the list of Beaus, along with their escorts were:

Brandon Auguillard, son of Gwen Mouton and a junior at Rayne High School, escorted by Ke’asa Chavis.

Malik Clark, son of Shameka and Anthony Huval, junior at Acadiana High School, escorted by Kayla Kemper.

Kye Price, son of Amanda Buchanan and Gilbert Price, senior at Rayne High School, escorted by Briana Bernard.

Devin Sellers, son of Roy Dickson and Ursula Sellers, senior at Carencro High School, escorted by Amiyah Price.

Darion Senegal, son of Naomi Senegal and a senior at Rayne High School, escorted by Jayla Aucoin.

Also acknowledged during the Beautillion with Community Excellence Awards were the following individuals who have served the City of Rayne and A&O Club, including RJ Buchanan, Jeremy Thomas, Milton Francis, John Davis, Don Charles, Laquinta Wycoff, Sadie Wheeler and Byron George.

Honorees and guests were welcomed by A & O member Reggie Mouton, who delivered the welcome address, followed by the invocation by Cutina Jolivette Gabriel.

Serving as mistress of ceremonies was Brittany Delco Guidry, who introduced the outgoing 2016 honoree, Damian LeBlanc Jr.

A minuet choreographed by Cutina Joluvette Gabriel and Brian Seth Mouton presented the Beaus and their escorts, along with last year’s king who delivered his farewell address.

The toast to the royalty was led by Hilda Wiltz, as entertainment and music for general dancing was provided by Chazem Entertainment.

The presentation was completed with the grand waltz participated by the Beaus and their mothers.