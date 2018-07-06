OPH to offer ‘Sex, Truth and Consequences’ class

The Office of Public Health, in conjunction with Woman’s Foundation, will present a “Sex, Truth and Consequences” class at the Empowering the Community for Excellence Learning Center in Crowley on Wednesday, July 11.

There is no charge for the class, which is open to teens ages and 15-18, as well as adults.

Separate classes will be held for boys and girls.

The class will provide a realistic view of the results of choosing to be sexually active, including pregnancy and how it occurs, the consequences of teen pregnancy and the costs of taking care of a baby, as well as information on sexually transmitted infections.

The class will also include discussions on sexting, peer pressure and sex in the media. Participants will learn about making good decisions, morals, values and setting personal goals.

The class will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The ETCFE Learning Center is located at 304 West Hutchinson Avenue.

For more information call the Acadia Parish Health Unit at 788-7507.