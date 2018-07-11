Orientation set July 16 for Miss Rayne Pageant

RAYNE - Orientation for young ladies interested in competing for the 2018 Miss Rayne Pageant will be held Monday, July 16, at 6 p.m. at City Hall as announced by Suzette Leonards, director.

The Miss Rayne orientation is an informal opportunity to get information about the Miss Rayne Pageant and ask questions. Attendance is not mandetory to compete in pageant but is advised.

The 2018 Miss Rayne Pageant is slated for Saturday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. the Rayne Civic Center.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Rayne, contests must (1) be 16 years of age and not older than 22 years of age the date of the pageant; (2) be single and have never been married or had a marriage annulled; (3) not be pregnant or have never borne a child; (4) be of good moral character and never been convicted of any felony; (5) have a Rayne address or telephone number or attend a school servicing the Rayne community.

The competition will consist of the following segments; interview – (held the afternoon of the competition); typically there will be a panel of three judges that will visit with each contestant for a period of approximately five minutes; questions may be asked concerning information covered on the entry form and general items of interest about the City of Rayne; sportswear and introductions; Choreographed dance number and a maximum 30 second introduction; evening gown – on stage competition in an evening gown of choice; on-stage interview including two lighthearted questions.

For more information or to acquire the official application, contact Suzette Leonards at Suzette.leonards@rayne.org, by phone at 337-334-6682 or stop by City Hall (801 The Boulevard).