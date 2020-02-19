Parishioners plan annual St. Joseph Altar

RAYNE - The celebration of the St. Joseph Altar, honoring the patron saint on His feast day, has become a tradition at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. This tradition will continue on Thursday, March 19.

Events will begin at 9 a.m. in church with the Tupa Tupa Ritual to be presented by students at Rayne Catholic Elementary, immediately followed by the blessing of the Altar at the St. Joseph Family Life Center which will remain open throughout the day for viewing and visitation.

The Mass of Solemnity of St. Joseph will be celebrated at 6 p.m. and the day will conclude with a celebratory Italian meal served free to the public.

While there is no charge for the meal or to attend the event, love offerings will be accepted to help defray cost.

Each year the celebration is an act if humility where all food and decorations are derived from the generosity of friends and neighbors. The Altar is adorned with many decorative cakes, cookies and breads, as well as locally grown produce. They are blessed during the impressive ceremony and either consumed as part of the celebratory meal or donated to the poor and needy of our area at the close of the celebration.

Please consider donating a pair of cakes or decorative breads, a batch of cookies or fruit and vegetables from your garden. The Family Life Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, to receive offerings and accept donations of decorative breads, cakes, cookies and flowers.

The Altar will be located at the Family Life Center which is across the street from St. Joseph Catholic Church at 406 South Adams Ave. There is no charge to attend this celebration or for the meal; however, donations will be accepted to help defray costs. All net proceeds will be donated to the local poor and needy.

For more information on the St. Joseph Altar or to find out how to help, please contact Linda Ancona at linletters@hotmail.com or call 337-660-5314.