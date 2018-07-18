Post 77 Legion, Auxiliary Unit 77 install officers

RAYNE - New officers were sworn in Tuesday, July 10, as members of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, and ladies of Auxiliary Unit 77, hosted a joint installation ceremony, presentation of awards and dinner.

Commander David Simon welcomed everyone to the 2018 annual event, with Lorraine Shelton-Gaines leading the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. Ray Olinger read the POW/MIA Creed as the POW/MIA Table was noted, and Commander Simon led the Preamble.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux “thanked everyone for his invitation for this special event” as he described.

“I, along with most people of our community look up to you all for what you gave to our country and other countries around the world, your service.”

In addition, Robichaux also committed the City’s help and assistance when in need to help with any projects the local Post may have.

Robichaux also thanked Post 77 for their help and foresight by working closely with the city administration in the creation of the soon-to-be-completed Veterans Park.

He also reminded everyone to attend the long and anticipated Rayne Veterans Park dedication slated July 16 including a special ceremony in the Mural Room, refreshments and tour of the new park.

Robichaux also assured everyone that veteran bricks where still available for purchase to honor a veteran. Bricks will be inserted into the memorial structure, serving as reminder of the brave individuals who served our country for freedom around the world.

Guests and visitors were introduced and welcomed to the special event by Commander Simon and Auxiliary President Bonnie Simon, including the installing officers, Area C Commander Jeff Schendel of Post 15 in Crowley, Auxiliary President Joanie Schendel of Auxiliary Unit 15 in Crowley.

The new slate of American Legion Post 77 officers presented and installed were Commander David Simon, First Vice Ray Olinger, Second Vice Robley Moreau, Third Vice John Quebodeaux, Junior Past Commander Gene Comeaux, Financial Officer Lorraine Shelton Gaines, Chaplain Robert Comeaux, Judge Advocate Shane Mouton, Sgt.-at-Arms Andrew Habetz, Color Bears Wilson LeDoux and Harold Arceneaux, Advisor to the Commander Andrus Fontenot, and Adjutant Lee John.

Scheduled to begin another year of service, Commander Simon extended a sincere thank you for everyone’s assistance throughout the past year for the many projects the American Legion has completed, especially to Robley and Chris Moreau and Keith Fontenot for their help. He also extended special appreciation to Auxiliary Unit 77 for their assistance and support.

The new slate of Auxiliary Unit 77 officers installed included President Bonnie Simon, First Vice Louise Thibodeaux, Second Vice Lena Domingue, Secretary Mary Jane Cormier, Treasurer Peggy Fontenot, Chaplain Mary Menard, Color Bearer Joyce Lyons, and Sgt.-at-Arms Joann Cormier.

Beginning another term, President Simon thanked everyone for their help and assistance during the past year of service and presented a special certificte of appreciation.

Auxiliary Louise Thibodeaux made two special presentations to long-time Auxiliary President Bonnie Simon for her long-term dedicated service: (1) Citation for Meritorious Service and Loyal Cooperation and (2) Outstanding Attributes of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77 Medal.

70-year-plus legionnaire Leo Spaetgens was also called upon in honor of his 96th birthday. As a special portion of the evening, Spaetgens gave a first-hand account of his travels and service during WWII.

Following his account, Spaetgens commented, “I’m certain, without a doubt, the Good Lord answered my prayers to return home safe, but also blessed me with a long and healthy life.” He was honored with a standing ovation by the audience.

Following the closing prayer and blessing of the meal, a delicious meal was enjoyed by all.