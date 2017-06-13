Post 77 plans installation of legion officers for 2017-2018

RAYNE - A reminder was given and plans were announced Tuesday evening of the upcoming 2017 installation meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion slated Tuesday, July 11, at the Legion Home.

As announced by Commander David Guidry the sitting slate of officers will return for another term and will be installed during the meeting scheduled on July 11 due to the July 4th holiday.

Also to be include during the evening will be the installation of the new Auxiliary officers of Unit 77 and officers for the newly re-organized Sons of the Legion. The joint event will be hosted by the Auxiliares with start time slated for 7 p.m. at the Legion Home. Legionnaires will also invite guests and spouses.

Also to be included during the Installation Banquet is the awarding of the Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year membership awards.

Discussion was heard of the annual Boys State Program which will include only one Rayne High student, Jordan McCrory. He has already received his registration packets for the summer event slated June 25-July 1 on the campus of Northwestern State University. Local sponsors are Post 77, Rayne Lions Club, Woodmen of the World and Bank of Commerce. Chairman Ray Olinger noted Post 77 will host the 7th District East orientation on Wednesday, June 14, between 5-7 p.m. prior to the trip.

The memorial report included the death of legionnaire Horace Foreman. Thanks were expressed to all who attended the funeral on behalf of Post 77. A thank you card was received from the family of Gil Cormier of Post 77’s funeral attendance.

Sick call included Cliff Owens, Andrus Fontenot, Robley Moroux and Gene Comeaux.

Ray Olinger gave the membership report as 173 or 89 percent of paid dues. New membership cards were received from the Department with members reminded to get an early start for the coming year.

A reminder was given for the 2017 Annual Department Convention (formerly Summer Conference) slated June 8-11 at the Best Western in Alexandria. Delegates were named who will vote on behalf of Post 77.

Post 77 hosted the 2017 annual Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. Special guests included family members of veterans who have passed away during the past year, in addition to Gold Star family members. Chairman Olinger also thanked all legionnaires who attended and volunteered their time and assistance for the Legion program, in addition to the local Woodmen of the World who provided refreshments.

The 2017 spring fundraiser, a pork jambalaya dinner, was held Sunday, May 21, with thanks expressed to all who helped in any way. Proceeds will benefit the programs Post 77 provides for the community and schools.

Commander Simon reported of the recent weekend musical entertainment held at the Legion Home including a well-attended Richard LeBouef show last weekend.

He also gave a report on the Legin awards presented during end of the school year awards programs, including: Rayne High senior scholarship, along with eighth grade awards to a boy and girl at Armstrng Middle, Rayne Catholic, Mire Elem. and Branch Elem. He also thanked the Legionnaires for making the many school presentations.

Also noted during the evening was the 73rd anniversary date of D-Day. The World War II event included the Normandy landings (code-named Operation Neptune) on Tuesday, June 6, 1944 (termed D-Day) of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. The largest seaborne invasion in history, the operation began the liberation of German-occupied northwestern Europe from Nazi control, and contributed to the Allied victory on the Western Front.

With no further business to come before the Post, the meeting was concluded with a delicious meal