Properties eyed during Rayne City Council meeting, action delayed

RAYNE - A number of properties took center stage during discussion and action at Monday’s City Council meeting here.

The Council was asked to consider the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board to deny a request by ARC of Acadiana to re-zone lots 4 and 5 of block 8 of Sunrise Acres Subdivision in Rayne from R-1 to R-3.

Comments were first heard from Sunrise Subdivision residents William (John) Hollier and Kathryn Arceneaux along with a written statement by Ronnie Arabie in opposition to the re-zoning of the two lots.

Additional comments were followed by attorney Robert David, who spoke on behalf of ARC of Acadiana, urging the Council to allow the re-zoning and eventual construction of the ARC home at the location in question for the eight disabled residents it will house.

Following a brief discussion by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and the Council, the matter was tabled until next month’s meeting.

Additional properties were presented to the Council for action.

From the Permit Department, three properties were revisited and presented by City Inspector Mark Daigle for demolition. The following actions were taken by the Council on the advise of Rodney L. “Coon” Richard of Building Code Inspection Service, LLC:

• house, barn and mobile home at 208 Melanie St. - 60 days to demolish;

• house at 413 Sixth St. - given one year as law provides to either remodel house or demolish; and

• second story addition at 502 Sixth St. - given 90 days to demolish.

As the minutes from the May meeting were approved with corrections, the Council adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter and execute a professional service agreement with Harris Local Government Smartfusion for the purpose of upgrading the city’s computer software products and services.

Following an executive session to discuss legal issues with city attorneys, Sen. Jonathan Perry, R-Kaplan, addressed the Council and audience. He spoke of the upcoming special session to begin on Monday.

In addition to a number of City Hall surplus items under new business, the monthly financial update was presented by City Clerk Annette Cutrera.

Announced were the millage rates for the 2018 tax year that will be adopted at the July 9 City Council meeting. It was noted the millage would remain the same; therefore, no action was required.

A request was received by the Council from Audrey Guidry to extend hours for an event on June 16 at the Civic Center Auditorium. Due to the recent adoption of a midnight closing at all city locations, the request was denied.

The Council considered and passed the CapRisk Actuarial Services for the City of Rayne for their assistance to the city in management of its retirement plan and for other post-employment benefits.

Rayne resident Jordy Martin addressed the Council and asked for their definition of City Ordinance 34-52 regarding loud music from vehicles. He also asked the Council to consider investing in a device to measure decibel levels so the law is clear to violators.

A street drive on July 27 and 28 by the A&O 21st Century Club was considered and approved by the Council.

The Council also approved a liquor permit for Oscar Borne III, owner of Paco’s Cajun Products, LLC, of Rayne.

In regards to the engineer’s report, the Council authorized Mader Engineering, Inc. to conduct topographic surveying, engineering analyses and cost estimates required for installing a new subsurface drainage system along West Bernard Street and across Adams Avenue to Gabriel’s Alley.

The request comes at the request of the St. Joseph Cemetery Board of St. Joseph Catholic Church, who wishes to improve drainage surrounding the entire block south of the church that houses St. Joseph Cemetery #1.

The final order of business of the evening was the mayor’s announcement for the start of the Barbara Street lift station and upgrade work to begin following Friday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony held on site.