Rayne’s Russell Domingue presented ‘Quilt of Valor’

RAYNE - During a special ceremony made during the January meeting of the Rayne City Council, the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented a Quilt of Valor to Rayne’s Russell Domingue.

“Our mission is simple,” stated representative Becky Haaland of the foundation, “We award the healing and comforting handmade quilts to deserving veterans in our country. The quilts are made with the best fabrics, using our best skills and the hours making them filled with prayers and good thoughts for the recipient.”

During the presentation and actual “wrapping” Domingue with the quilt, Haaland continued, “Veteran Domingue, this quilt is an expression of gratitude to thank you and comfort you. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve your country.

“This Quilt of Valor enequivocally says ‘thank you’ for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.

“Whenever you use your quilt, remember -- that is our entire nation ‘hugging’ you and thanking you.”

Haaland also thanked City Council member Curtrese Minix in being instrumental in making the presentation happen.

She also thanked the City Council and Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux for allowing the presentation to be made during the Council meeting.

To a standing ovation and round of applause, Robichaux stated, “It is our pleasure to have Mr. Domingue and his family here with us tonight. “Mr. Domingue is a special person in our community with this quilt given a most deserving gentleman.”

The honoree is a World War II veteran who served as a member of the United States Army 1944-46. He served in various capacities in Harrisburg, PA, in addition to the Marina Islands including Guam, Sai Pan and Okinawa.

Domingue returned home to later serve as a member of the Rayne Police Department for 23 years.

He is retired but continues to be active at 93 years of age filling his days with taking care of his wife, Meritha, of 70 years, farming, raising pigs and a daily visit to the Rayne Police Department.

His family has many ties to the military and police service, including son Lonis Domingue who served in the U.S. Army, Rayne Police Department and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office as a deputy; three grandsons of Troy Roberts, Tony Roberts and Roderick Freeman having served in the U.S. Army; and grandson Lonis Domingue Jr. who currently serves with the Rayne Police Department.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was organized in 2003 under the direction of Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Irag at the time. She wanted to do something special for her son and his comrades upon their return from the war. Being a quilter, she knew the loved of making and of receiving quilts. That’s how the Quilts of Valor was born.

To date, the organization has awarded 242,485 quilts. The foundation has groups in all 50 state, along with offices in Canada and Australia.