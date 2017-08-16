Rayne Council OKs rezoning of disputed McGown property

RAYNE - By a 3-2 vote, the Rayne City Council approved the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board Monday night and rezoned two lots on North McGown Street, changing the designation from C-2 (commercial) to R-3 (residential).

The lots — 400 and 402 N. McGown — are owned by Nathan Jaubert and currently are the site of a store, a small restaurant and an event center and had been zoned commercial since 1993.

They were the only two lots in the area zoned commercial. Everything surrounding them is zoned residential.

“This is the same issue that came before you a couple of months ago,” Mark Daigle, city zoning director, told the council.

“Basically, we just started over.”

The “restart” came after the Nathan Jaubert, who owns the two lots, appealed the council’s approval of the first Zoning Board recommendation to rezone.

Jaubert’s attorney, Marcus Allen, questioned the authenticity of the original complaint filed by Sylvia Mouton.

Daigle explained that he had followed the same procedure with Mouton that he had with numerous other citizens — including Jaubert — who wished to file rezoning or variance requests.

Allen, who was again present for Monday night’s council meeting, again questioned procedures of the action and asked why the process had been restarted when the council had never admitted error the first time.

Allen also alleged discrimination on the part of the council and warned, “If this has to go beyond this forum, we will.”

Frustration with the issue, which has been back and forth before the council since April, was evidenced by Alderman Jimmy Fontenot, who said, “We need to do something with this to stop it. What do we need to do to bring this to an end?”

Alderman Kenneth Guidry moved to approve the board’s recommendation. It was seconded by Lendell “Pete” Babineaux.

Joining Guidry and Babineaux in voting to rezone the lots was Calise Michael Doucet.

Fontenot and Curtrese Minix opposed.

Since the last council action tabling Jaubert’s appeal, Jaubert has placed “for sale” signs on both of the properties.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux explained that the rezoning will not affect the businesses located on the property as all three are permitted in the R-3 designation.

It will, however, prevent Jaubert or anyone else from acquiring a liquor license for the premises and opening a bar or lounge.

(More on other action and discussions taking place at Monday’s city council meeting will be carried in next week’s edition.)