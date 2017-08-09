Rayne Farmer's Market moves to Depot on Saturday

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 9:29am Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, August 9, 2017

RAYNE - The Rayne Farmers Market is moving to its new location on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The monthly event will be staged at The Depot Square — in the heart of downtown Rayne — from 8 a.m. until noon.
“In addition to all the hand-made and home-grown items being offered by our vendors, the Church Renovation Project will be selling barbecued hamburgers and the Chamber of Commerce will offer refreshments,” said Blaine Dupont, chairman.
For the event, the Chamber, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne and the VFW Post 6720 in Crowley, will hold an American Flag retirement ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.
Also, Dupont said Bayou Beau and Sabine Connection, a variety band, will provide entertainment on the grounds starting at 9 a.m.
Organizers promise a variety of vendors selling everything from food to pepper jelly to arts and crafts.
For more information, call the Rayne Chamber at 334-2332.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017