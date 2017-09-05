Rayne Farmers Market returning to Depot for September event

Turnout for the Aug. 12 Farmers Market at The Depot Square was so overwhelming that the Chamber of Commerce will stage the September event at the same site.

The Farmers Market is staged monthly, on the second Saturday of the month. It originated at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

Added to the schedule of activities at this month’s Market will be a Hurricane Relief Drive to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey, both in Louisiana and in Texas.

Blaine Dupont, chairman, is asking anyone that wants to donate to bring non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, socks, towels, bedding, cleaning supplies, etc. Cash donations also will be accepted.

Co-sponsored by the chamber and the City of Rayne, the Sept. 9 Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. until noon in downtown Rayne.

More than 30 vendors have signed up to participate in the event, offering a wide variety of hand-made and home-grown items for sale.

In addition, the chamber will host a school uniform and supplies drive with all proceeds to be given to less fortunate families in the Rayne area.

Once again, live entertainment will be offered, this month by the “Depot Square Cajun Band,” beginning at 9 a.m.

Bar-b-qued hamburgers and pork steak sandwiches will be sold by a local non-profit organization and the chamber will be selling coffee, soft drinks and bottle water.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should contact the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at 334-2332; email raynechamber1@bellsouth.net; or visit raynechamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page “Rayne Chamber of Commerce.”