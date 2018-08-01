Rayne Farmers Market returns Aug. 11

Hopefully, Mother Nature will allow the Rayne Chamber of Commerce to host the first Farmers Market of the season on Saturday, Aug. 11, at The Depot Square between 8 a.m. and noon.

Normally held the second Saturday of each month, the Market was cancelled for the past three months due to inclement weather and the annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Co-sponsored by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, the Farmers Market offers only home-made or home-grown items for sale by local and area artisans and farmers.

Prior Markets have featured such items as handmade crafts, seasonal vegetables and produce, homemade jellies, sweets, bakery items, food and concessions.

Musical entertainment will be provided by a local disc jockey, while concessions of soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be sold.

In addition to food vendors, Donny Miller will be cooking up BBQ burgers, pork steak sandwiches and sausage poboys. Louis Borne will be busy cooking homemade jambalaya.

A special event to be sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rayne and Our Lady of Lourdes will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. All donors will receive a t-shirt. The mobile unit will be located near the Depot Square.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the event should call the Chamber of Commerce office at 334-2332 or email raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or visit www.raynechamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page for application forms and more information.A fee of $25 per booth space, per month is required.