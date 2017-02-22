Rayne Frog Derby orientation set March 29

The annual Frog Derby competition, sponsored every year by the Rayne Lions Club since the 1940s, is seeking contestants for the 2017 crown.

Young ladies who are freshman-seniors in high school, have an Acadia Parish address or phone number or who attend an Acadia Parish school are eligible to compete for the title of 2017 Frog Derby or Frog Jockey Queen.

Orientation for any young lady competing will be held on Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rayne Lions Club Hut on Frog Festival Drive near the Civic Center.

Interview competition will be held Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce Office.

The best dressed frog, frog jumping, and official crowning of the new royalty will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. on Stage II during the 2017 Annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Frog Jockeys also annual take part in the International Rice Festival in Crowley in a non-competitive “exhibit” of “frog jumping technique.”

For more information, contact Dommie Perez (director) at 337-458-9830, Linda Credeur at 337-347-0186, or email rlcfrogdirector@yahoo.com for entry forms.