Rayne Frog Derby seeking contestants

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:40pm
Tradition continues by Rayne Lions Club
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The annual Frog Derby competition, sponsored every year by the Rayne Lions Club since the 1940s, is seeking contestants for the 2020 crown.
Young ladies who are freshman-seniors in high school, have an Acadia Parish address or phone number or who attend an Acadia Parish school are eligible to compete for the title of 2020 Frog Derby/Frog Jockey Queen.
Orientation for any young lady competing will be held on Monday, March 9, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Rayne Lions Club Hut on Frog Festival Drive near the Civic Center.
Anyone who would like to request information on the Frog Derby, contact Director Dommie Perez by email rlcfrogdirector@yahoo.com or by phone (337) 458-9830.

