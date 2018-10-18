Rayne gearing up for Nov. 3 ‘OST Day’ Celebration

RAYNE - In conjunction with the third annual official Old Spanish Trail Celebration slated Saturday, Nov. 3, in downtown Rayne near The Depot, the all-call is being extended to all antique and vintage cars.

As announced by Chairman Eddie Palmer and OST Committee members, this year’s event is hoping to be bigger and better with the addition of more participants.

“Drive about, cruise around and drive in” to the special reserved parking area for participants on the 200 block of East Louisiana Ave.

To confirm participation, send email mesage to Eddie Palmer at epalme@bellsouth.net or call 337-232-9320 or 337-334-2234.

Focal point of the day-long celebration of the third anniversary of when Rayne was designated the first official “Old Spanish Trail City” will be The Depot Square between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In addition to the antique and vintage car display, food vendors, displays, memorabilia, music, arts and crafts and demonstrations featuring transportation relics and frontier themes.

On the grounds of The Depot Square will be a number of exhibits and displays depicting the history of the OST, along with food and refreshments.

A special display will be presented at The Bank near the former Mervine Kahn building where special oldies -- but goodies -- will be on display, along with an historical slide presentation of yesteryear.