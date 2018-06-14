Rayne groundbreaking held for Barbara Street lift station

RAYNE - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning, June 8, at the Barbara Street lift station, part of the city-wide wastewater system.

“The long-awaited city project will include upgrades to the lift station located on Barbara Street, in addition to new pipeplines from the lift station to the city’s wastewater treatment plant located approximately one mile in distance,” said Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

The project will also include upgrades to the lift station including new controls, along with new pumps with the capacity to carry wastewater to the treatment plant without rainwater infiltration, a problem this area has endured for many years.

The project will correct old and deteriorating sewer mains in the area which will prevent rainwater intrusion during heavy rainfall.

Work for the project will be completed by CDG Energy, LLC, of Alexandria, with a budget of $750,000 under the direction of Supervisor Benny Gunther.

The city was awarded a $300,000 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant for the work, and has also obtained a low-interest loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality with a 0.95 percent interest rate.

“Since the loan rate is so low,” Robichaux added, “we’re also looking into purchasing a sewer vacuum truck with funds.”

If the vacuum truck is added to the loan, it would bring the total being borrowed to approximately $750,000 at 0.95 percent interest.