Rayne High Homecoming celebrations continue

Students, faculty and alumni are enjoying the traditional events and programs associated with Rayne High’s homecoming week.

Special honorees during the 2018 Homecoming activities will include classmates of classes ending in “8”, in addition to members of the newly named Homecoming Court, including 11 seniors.

Today’s events include the traditional Homecoming Parade. The event invites all RHS classes and alumni to participate in the 6 p.m. parade, following its usual route from Rayne Central Kindergarten and ending at Rayne High School where the annual community-wide pep rally and Powder Puff Game will be held and enjoyed by all.

Also invited to participate in this year’s parade are all Rayne High former students, who will join this year’s Homecoming Court who will take their honored place.

All parade participants are needed in line by 5:30 p.m. at Central Kindergarten and must be ready for the 6 p.m. start.

Friday will have a full schedule of events, including the Annual Alumni Reception at 10 a.m. in school library with alumni treated to school tours and refreshments.

The Annual Homecoming Pep Rally will be held at 2 p.m. in the school’s north gym complete with football players, Homecoming Court and escorts introduced and honored.

Homecoming Court introductions will begin at 6:45 p.m. prior to the Homecoming Football Game at Wolf Stadium. Kickoff for the Homecoming Game is 7 p.m. as the Wolves will take on Erath High.

A special halftime program will include the introduction of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the new 2018 Homecoming Queen.

The group of 11 seniors honored as members of this year’s Homecoming Court are:

Jayla Kaitlyn Aucoin, daughter of Dana Aucoin;

Hanna Shelby Babineaux, daughter of Mitchell and Simonne Babineaux;

Jessi Rian Cary, daughter of Lynette and Danny Guidry and Zachary and Nicole Cary;

Alexis Page Hayes, daughter of Nancy and Scotty Hayes;

Jade Nicole Louviere, daughter of Angela and Blake Louviere;

Eleana Pearl Matte, daughter of Celeste Matte and Toby Matte;

Taiya Le’Rae McDowell, daughter of Raven Babineaux and Raymond McDowell;

Emma Marie Pastor, daughter of Chad and Julie Pastor;

Janette Wade, daughter of Jeffery and Sondrea Wade;

Caroline Marie Zimmerman, daughter of Jack and Gayle Zimmerman; and

Court Sweetheart Camille Boudreaux, daughter of Ben and Fara Boudreaux.

Alumni and honored classes will also be photographed by the local newspaper.