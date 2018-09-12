Rayne High Homecoming Week proclaimed

The court has been selected, plans are complete, and alumni of Rayne High will return to their alma mater next week for the programs and events associated with Homecoming of 2018.

During ceremonies Wednesday morning at City Hall, Mayor Chuck Robichaux signed the official proclamation declaring Sept. 17-21 “Rayne High School Homecoming Week” in the City of Rayne.

Graduates of classes ending in “8” will be honored during a number of events and programs, especially Homecoming Day events which will be dedicated to these former students.

In addition to daily on-campus activities to be enjoyed by the student body and faculty, plans for the annual Homecoming Parade has also be finalized. The event invites all RHS classes and alumni to participate in the 6 p.m. Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Sept. 20, following its usual route from Central Kindergarten and ending at Rayne High School where the annual community-wide pep rally and Powder Puff Game will be held.

Also invited to participate in this year’s parade are all Rayne High former students who will join this year’s honorees recently selected to the Homecoming Court. All parade participants need to be in line by 5:30 p.m. at Central Kindergarten and ready for the 6 p.m. step-off.

Friday’s fun-filled Homecoming Day schedule of events will include the traditional Annual Alumni Reception at 10 a.m. in the school library, Pep Rally at 2 p.m. in the north gym, Homecoming Court introductions at 6:45 p.m. prior to football game at Wolf Stadium, Homecoming Game at 7 p.m. against Erath High School with halftime introduction of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the new 2018 Homecoming Queen.

The group of 10 seniors honored as members of this year’s Homecoming Court are:

Jayla Kaitlyn Aucoin, daughter of Dana Aucoin;

Hanna Shelby Babineaux, daughter of Mitchell and Simonne Babineaux;

Jessi Rian Cary, daughter of Lynette and Danny Guidry and Zachary and Nicole Cary;

Alexis Page Hayes, daughter of Nancy and Scotty Hayes;

Jade Nicole Louviere, daughter of Angela and Blake Louviere;

Eleana Pearl Matte, daughter of Celeste Matte and Toby Matte;

Taiya Le’Rae McDowell, daughter of Raven Babineaux and Raymond McDowell;

Emma Marie Pastor, daughter of Chad and Julie Pastor;

Janette Wade, daughter of Jeffery and Sondrea Wade; and

Caroline Marie Zimmerman, daughter of Jack and Gayle Zimmerman.

An additional honoree to this year’s court is Camille Boudreaux, the Homecoming Court Sweetheart. She is the daughter of Ben and Fara Boudreaux.

Come out and support the Wolves while enjoying the many traditional Homecoming events.