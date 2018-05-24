Rayne High School graduates 144, awards presented

Rayne High School graduated a total of 144 seniors during the 2018 commencement exercises held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, May 19, in the Rayne High north gym.

Highlight of the commencement ceremonies was the naming of Darian Thomas and Kaitlyn Barron as Mr. and Miss RHS of 2018. Making the presentation was RHS Principal John Prudhomme.

Also awarded during the morning commencement was the distinguished American Legion’s scholastic award from Arceneaux Post 77, Rayne. Receiving that honor were Kendal Edmond and Damarcus James presented by Post 77 Commander David Simon.

The valedictory address was delivered by all eight seniors completing their high school careers “With Highest Distinction” medals (at least 4.0 GPA).

Graduating “With Highest Distinction” were Lindsey Batten (4.0714), Leah Hollier (4.0408), Kylee Elkins (4.0364), Darian Thomas (4.0333), Kaitlyn Barron (4.000), Damarcus James (4.000), Peyton Richard (4.000) and Grant Trahan (4.000).

During Friday afternoon’s Class Day Awards Program, students completing their high school studies with a GPA of 3.6-3.9 were presented gold honor cords as they graduated “With Distinction.” Those awarded were Victoria Royer (3.9655), Kennedie Bourgeois (3.9643), Kyle Dupuis (3.8966), Corinne Dorsett (3.8824), Mallorey Dupuis (3.8621), Kendal Edmond (3.8621), Zachary Broussard (3.7895), Lance Kibodeaux (3.7586), Ariel Webster (3.75), Skylar Gary (3.7241), Jordan McCrory (3.7193), Trinity Axtell (3.6897) and Lauren Runner (3.6333).

Students completing their high school studies with a GPA of 3.2-3.599 were presented white honor cords as they graduated “With Honor.” Those awarded were Madalyn Dupont (3.4643), Emily Castille (3.451), Canaan Olivier (3.4483), Victoria Leger (3.3846), Adrieanna Meche (3.375), Zoie Veillon (3.3704), Hailey Matte (3.3214), John Mire (3.3214) and Cooper Simon (3.2037).

The complete list of the 2018 graduating class of Rayne High School who received diplomas Saturday morning were Delani Alleman, Erick Alleman, Tori Arceneaux, Trinity Axtell, Kaitlyn Barron, Lindsey Batten, Bailey Beard, Spencer Bergeron, Taylor Bernard, Ty’Reece Beverly,Isaiah Bias, Braylin Bonnom, Tyler Boudreaux, Zackary Boudreaux, Kennedie Bourgeois, Dru Bourriague, Kaylie Bower, Doryan Brasseaux, Essence Broussard, Gwendolyn Broussard, Zachary Broussard, Destini Carrier, Tyler Carriere, Emily Castille, Kelsey Chenevert, Naderia Cole, Oriona Coleman, Amari Collins, Brendan Comeaux, Christian Comeaux, Junius Comeaux, Kinley Comeaux, Deshawn Cormier, Kaleigh Cormier, Meka Cormier, Mariette Cormier, Kalley Daigle, Saylor Daigle, Carl Davis, Johnny Deculit, Kylie Devillier, Corinne Dorsett, Austin Doucet, Bryson Douga, Anthony Dugas, Tasia Duhon, Madalyn Dupont, Alexis Dupuis, Kyle Dupuis, Mallorey Dupuis, Kendal Edmond, Kylee Elkins, Cynthia-Ann Faul, Qu’Nessa Fontenot, Connor Foti, Lanisha Francis, Antonio Gabriel, D’Andre Gardiner, Skylar Gary, Bryce Gatte, Dionete’ Goodwin, Luke Guidry, Micah Guidry, Ty Guidry, Anthony Guillory, Keyerra Guillory, Jerone Handy, Taylar Handy, Darien Harmon, Leshae Hartford, Leah Hollier, Jacob Hornsby, Sarah Hux, Alisha Istre, Damarcus James, Brian Jolivette, Aubre Jones, Taylor Jones, Lance Kibodeaux, Megan Kibodeaux, Savanna LaCombe, Hannah Landry, Brody Lavergne, Zaria Lawrence, Kade Leger, Victoria Leger, Lionel Logan, Lindsey Lyons, Michelle Magee, Hailey Matte, Gabrielle Mays, Jordan McCrory, Adrieanna Meche, Thomas Melancon, Brylan Meyers, Allex Miller, Jarad Miller, Victoria Miller, Tyrik Minix, John Mire, Thomas Monceaux, Michael Mouton, John Nugent, Jonjanee’ O’Brien, Canaan Olivier, Colby Pastor, Tavares Poullard, Abby Puckett, Shira Renfrow, Breanna Rice, Eric Richard, Peyton Richard, Tony Roberts, Hailey Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Trey Robinson, Nicholas Rollins, Abbie Royer, Victoria Royer, Lauren Runner, Bryson Sanchez, Alex Savoy, Torianna Savoy, Ricky Senegal, Cooper Simon, Destiny Smith, Sean Thevenet, Taylor Thevis, Collin Thibodeaux, Darian Thomas, Juan Torres, Grant Trahan, Angel Vallier, Zoie Veillon, Ariel Webster, John Wilridge, Trent Winbush, Mason Witherwax, Shaniya Yokum and Trevor Young.