Rayne Magnolia Memorial Garden is 2020 Arbor Day project

MAGNOLIA MEMORIAL GARDEN RE-ESTABLISHED - Phase II of the re-establishment of the Rayne Magnolia Memorial Garden, located along Louisiana Avenue between the streets of North Arenas and North Parkerson, was completed on Friday, Jan. 17, during the 2020 Arbor Day Program hosted by the Rayne Garden Club. In a joint venture with the City of Rayne, the Rayne Garden Club has worked to re-establish the Magnolia Memorial Garden recently dismantled by the railroad company. Phase I was completed in the fall as the city and its workers hauled numerous loads of dirt to lift the site elevation for planting. Phase III will include the transplanting of five large magnolias at the site, followed by the installation of a cement walkway, bench, seed grass and color shrubs to be completed at the original site of the former “Darboval Garden” and city bandstand enjoyed by citizens in the mid-1900s. On hand for the program were, seated, Fran Bihm; standing front row, Garden Club members Carol Trahan, Judy Guidry, Project Chairperson Lisa Soileaux and Desiray Casey; standing back row, city employees Lynn Nixon and Cliff Dugas; Police Chief Carroll Stelly, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, and City Council members Jimmy Fontenot, Kenneth Guidry and Curtrese Minix. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)