Rayne Mardi Gras Parade, After Party and Gumbo Cook-Off planned

RAYNE - The Fifth Annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade and After Party promises to be a fun, family friendly safe event for everyone to enjoy.

It’s hard to believe this began five years ago, with co-sponsorship of the City of Rayne and everyone who volunteers to help. This event has seen growth in the past four years.

This event, slated Saturday, Feb 22, is held for the community, economic development and tourism with everyone invited to participate, in addition to fly a Mardi Gras flag at their home or business.

Entry forms to participate in the Parade and Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cook-off at the After Party (4-7 p.m. (following the parade at the Frog Festival Pavilion) are available at the Rayne Chamber office.

There is no admission to attend the After Party. In addition to the Gumbo Cook-off, the After Party will also include BBQ burgers provided for sale by the RHS Band Booster Club, beer and soft drinks at the Chamber concession, fun jumps provided by A & O 21st Century Club, and a DJ with music.

Let’s welcome Rayne visitors with the best Mardi Gras Parade and After Party possible.

The Chamber is now accepting applications for teams for the Gumbo Cook-off. Trophies will be awarded to winners.