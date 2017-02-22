Rayne Mardi Gras set to roll through city

The second annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade is ready to roll down the streets of Rayne on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m., according to Brian Mouton, 2017 parade chairman.

The parade is again co-sponsored by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Tourism Committee, in cooperation with the Rayne Police Department, who will assist by keeping the parade route safe and family- friendly.

The parade will begin line-up at 2 p.m. along American Legion Drive, and at 3 p.m. will step off along South Adams Avenue and The Boulevard to finish at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

New attractions have been added to this year’s Mardi Gras celebration including the naming of Mrs. Martha Royer as Grand Marshal and Brian Keith Jolivette Jr. as Junior Grand Marshal. The two will co-lead the parade

“Unique” costumed Mardi Gras revelers will be carrying on their traditions by donning original, handmade costumes and masks to show their Mardi Gras talents along the route.

Parade entries this year will also include bands, business floats, organization floats, Mardi Gras krewes, vehicles with kings and queens, dance troupes and political candidates and elected officials.

Another new attraction added this year is a family-friendly “after-parade” celebration immediately following the parade — or from 4 to 7 p.m. — under the Frog Festival Pavilion

There is no admission fee to attend this celebration.

A Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cook-off will showcase local and area cooking teams vying for the first, second, third and People’s Choice awards.

Samples of all the gumbos can be tasted for $5 and a vote for People’s Choice is only $1.

Nikki Link and Celeste Touchet will accept cooking team entries until 9 a.m. Saturday at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

BBQ hamburgers will be sold by the Sisters of A&O Century 21 Club, and they have also donated a Fun Jump for the kids.

Chamber staff and volunteers will offer soft drinks, water and ice cold beer.

Live musical entertainment on stage will be provided by “Temporary Fix.”

“Special thanks go out to this local band for donating their time and talents to support this event,” said Mouton.

Special awards also will be presented by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Tourism Committee during the festivities.

And, of course, there will be beads galore, and so much more!

No ice chests or pets will be allowed on the grounds during the festivities.