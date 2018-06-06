Rayne Planning Commission rejects re-zoning

RAYNE - The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected a rezoning request by ARC of Acadiana before “packed house” Monday.

All of the chairs in the Council Chambers at City Hall were filled with citizens who reside in Sunrise Subdivision for the commission meeting.

The group showed their concern of a proposed re-zoning of property (R-1 to R-3) located within the subdivision as requested by ARC of Acadiana. The request was to re-zone lots 4 and 5 of block 8 of the subdivision for the construction of a four-bedroom home to serve as an intermediate service care facility for handicapped citizens.

On behalf of ARC, Debbie Leleux explained the project was a direct result of the planned closure of the Iota State School, noting time is of the essence since the Iota location will be shut down in May of 2019 as mandated by the state.

Leleux also noted the new building, identical to the two homes planned on Lisa Street and East B North of the same subdivision by the end of the year, would be manned 24 hours a day with an on-site supervisor and medical staff for the eight residents who would reside there.

She also explained the residents would be in Lafayette at the organization’s work center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., thus, not presenting any type of traffic situations. She also assured the neighborhood the new residents were of no danger to anyone.

Leleux then fielded questions from the audience, including comments from Brigid Gibson, Kathryn Arceneaux, Edna M. Broussard, Ronnie Arabie, William John Hollier and Elaine Credeur.

The main concern of those in attendance were additional neighborhood traffic, values of existing homes in the neighborhood, and future use of the home if it is no longer needed by ARC if the re-zoning occurs.

The common statement addressed was from long-time homeowners of the neighborhood who built their homes in Sunrise Subdivision because of the restrictions and the guarantee of single family dwellings; basically, to avoid what was being attempted with the re-zoning.

Following a brief discussion by the Planning Commission, a motion was made by Sanders Senegal and seconded by Wayne Wyatt to deny the ARC of Acadiana’s request for the re-zoning.

Voting in favor with the motion were Ron Sonnier, Lee Seilhan and Jerry Bergeron.

Seilhan noted the commission’s report would be forwarded to the City Council for the June 11 meeting.

With no additional business to be brought forth, the meeting was adjourned.