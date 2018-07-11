Rayne Police, Narcotics Detectives make arrests

RAYNE - Chief Carroll J. Stelly has announced that Rayne Police Officers and Narcotics Detectives have made a number of arrests related to drug activity.

On Tuesday, June 5, a Rayne Police Department Narcotics Detective arrested Patricia Richard Savoy, 50, and Seth James Breaux, 47, for narcotics violations after their rental vehicle was stopped and a search located methamphetamines and firearms.

Savoy and Breaux were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances / meth and illegal carrying of weapon in the presence of a CDS.

Based on this on-going narcotics investigation, on Friday, June 29, Rayne Police executed a search warrant at 1008 N. Polk Street in Rayne. During the search, officers located methamphetamine, opiates, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also discovered children at the residence, resulting in additional charges.

Officers arrested Spencer Richard, 47, and Brandi Bozeman, 41, who were charged with possession with a Schedule II CDS / meth, possession of Schedule III CDS, two counts of illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniformed CDS drug-free zone. In addition, each suspect had an active warrant for other agencies.

On Saturday, June 9, a Rayne Police officer arrested Kenneth Dale Fontenot, 44, after officers seized methamphetamine and marijuana from him.

Fontenot was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for the following offenses: prohibited acts / Schedule II, prohibited acts / possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law / drug free zone.

Stelly has also announced the arrest of Jeremy Monceaux, 38, on narcotics-related offenses.

On Wednesday, June 20, officers seized methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Officers arrested Monceaux and booked him into the Acadia Parish Jail for possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law / drug free zone.

On Friday, June 29, a Rayne Narcotics Detective arrested Wilton Paddio, 35, for narcotics violations after a search of his vehicle produced cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride, alprazolam tablets, hydrocodone tablets and marijuana.

Paddio was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV CDS and two counts of prohibited acts / Schedule II.