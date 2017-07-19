Rayne property sale may put end to zoning dispute

The zoning change for a pair of lots on North McGown Street is headed back to the city’s Zoning and Planning Board.

But it may all be for naught since “for sale” signs have appeared on the property in recent days.

The property at 400 and 402 N. McGown St., have been the focus of controversy since April when Sylvia Mouton, a neighbor, asked the board to revert the property back to its original R-3 (residential) zoning from its current C-2 (commercial) zoning.

The board voted to rezone the property and sent that recommendation to the city council, who voted unanimously (with Curtrese Minix absent) in favor of the change.

Mouton explained to the council — and to the standing-room-only audience — that she filed the petition for rezoning to stop the owner, Nathan Joubert, from opening a lounge on the site.

Three businesses currently operate on the site: Joubert’s Palace (an event center), Apollo’s Restaurant and Apollo’s Store. The businesses are leased and managed by Lillian Senegal.

Senegal had recently applied for a liquor license for Joubert’s Palace, which would allow the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises.

But the property owner, Nathan Joubert, appealed the council’s decision and hired a Lafayette attorney.

The appeal process began at the June 12 city council meeting but was tabled when questions concerning the filing of the original petition requesting the zoning change were raised.

Senegal’s request for a liquor license also was tabled by the council pending the outcome of Jaubert’s appeal.

“Basically, his (Jaubert’s) attorney challenged that Sylvia Mouton didn’t write the request herself,” Mark Daigle, zoning supervisor, explained Tuesday morning. “So to put everyone’s mind to rest, we let her refile it and start the process over.”

The Zoning and Planning Board is scheduled to meet Monday, July 31, to consider the request.

In the meantime, Daigle added that Jaubert came into his office Monday (July 17) and said he was going to sell the two properties.

“For Sale” signs have been posted in front of both buildings.

“He’s selling them. There’s just too much stuff going on with the city and around here,” said Senegal as she entered the building Tuesday morning.

Daigle said despite the recent developments, he intends to proceed with the planned meeting.

“My plan is to go ahead with the meeting on the 31st and give everyone a chance to speak if they want to,” he said.