Rayne receives another State Cleanest City award

For the second year in a row, the City of Rayne has collected a State Cleanest City title from the Louisiana Federation of Garden Clubs.

The city was presented the official plaque Friday morning during ceremonies at City Hall as State Chairman Jean Gilstrap LGCF State President Lena Bateman was on hand to make the presenation.

“We enjoy visiting Rayne so much,” Gilstrap said prior to the presentation of the state plaque from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. “We are always impressed with this quaint city as it is beautiful year-round. It looks especially beautiful during the Cleanest City judging as you all go above and beyond for that special time.”

Rayne was named the state winner in Category F, which also included the cities of Winnfield and Tallulah and Youngville.

“This plaque is a special one,” noted Gilstrap during the presentation. “This is a 60th anniversary plaque and you are only a handful to receive one. I know you’re proud to add it to your wall of honor,” as she pointed towards the wall in the city chambers that hlds the many district and state Cleanest City Contest awards collected through the years.

Robichaux thanked the ladies for making the trip to Rayne for the plaque presentation and welcomed the two as Rayne visitors anytime.

“We are always happy to see Mrs. Jean (Gilstrap) and her judges arriving in Rayne,” commented Robichaux as he accepted the state plaque, “especially if she brings one of these.”

“We can’t thank everyone for their help because we’ll be here all day,” Robichaux continued, “Our citizens always take pride in our city, no matter the time of the year. But, we thank you for this treasure.”

On behalf of the Rayne Garden Club, Chairman Lisa Soileaux added her thanks for everyone’s help.

“A sincere thank you to everyone who helped in anyway for this honor,” stated Soileaux. “We have a presentable city year round, but everyone worked hard to improve our appearance where needed and it made a difference. Thanks to everyone who helped.”