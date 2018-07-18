Rayne State Bank celebrates 75 years of service

RAYNE - Guests were welcomed to Rayne State Bank and Trust Company on Tuesday, July 3, in celebration of the bank’s 75th aniversary of its inception in 1943.

Customers and guests were treated to refreshments including a special anniversary cake.

Established in 1943, Rayne State Bank and Trust Company has been reinvesting in its local communities for 75 years.

It currently operates through six conveniently located offices in Rayne, Carencro, Church Point and Lafayette.

Rayne State Bank can also be found online at bankonnet.com.

Earlier in the year, BauerFinancial, Coral Gables, Florida, the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, announced that Rayne State Bank and Trust Company, Rayne, was once again secured a 5-Star rating. (A five-star rating indicates the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.)

Rayne State Bank has earned and maintained this top honor for 50 consecutive quarters putting it in an even more prominent position as an “Exceptional Performance Bank”. This designation is reserved for those banks securing a 5-Star rating for 40 consecutive quarters or longer.

“Because community banks put their focus on local people and small businesses, they are perfectly positioned to provide the specialized support that is unique to their area,” acknowledges Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Community banks, like Rayne State Bank and Trust Company, promote local growth by investing back into the same neighborhoods that their deposits come from. By fostering these local relationships, they achieve two goals: they are highly capitalized and they are accountable to their customers.”