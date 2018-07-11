Rayne Veterans Park dedication set July 16

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 11:47am
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, July 11, 2018

The City of Rayne and the Veterans Park Task Force have plans for the official dedication of the Rayne Veterans Park as announced by Chairman Larry Guidry.
Due to anticipated inclement weather and usually hot temperatures during the day, the ceremony will take place in the Mural Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex, on Monday, July 16, at 6 p.m.
The program will include the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard of Lafayette, master of ceremony Sen Jonathan Perry, welcome from Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and a slide presentation showing the phases of the park’s construction.
After the ceremony guests are invited for refreshments. Upon departure, all are asked to visit the park and pause to admire the veteran’s brick display.
This is a special invitation for all to attend and honor our veterans.

