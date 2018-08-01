CEMETERY WORK BRGINS - Overlooking work to the world-reknown St. Joseph’s Cemetery Monday morning were renovation work began were, from left, Mayor Chuck Robichaux, Fr. Kevin Bordelon (pastor), Elizabeth Zaunbrecher and Police Chief Carroll Stelly. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Repairs begin at world-known cemetery in Rayne

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 3:16pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, August 1, 2018

RAYNE - Work began bright and early Monday morning on the repair project for the original St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
The community of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church undertook the much-needed repair project for the old cemetery located on the block just south of the church.
Tombs in need of attention are being pressure washed and repainted.
Providing the workforce for the project are wokers with the DOC work program through the Rayne Police Department as announced by Rayne Polcie Chief Carroll Stelly.
The St. Joseph Church Cemetery is listed in “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” as the only cemetery in the Judeo-Christian world facing north-south, rather than east-west.

