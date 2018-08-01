Repairs begin at world-known cemetery in Rayne

RAYNE - Work began bright and early Monday morning on the repair project for the original St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

The community of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church undertook the much-needed repair project for the old cemetery located on the block just south of the church.

Tombs in need of attention are being pressure washed and repainted.

Providing the workforce for the project are wokers with the DOC work program through the Rayne Police Department as announced by Rayne Polcie Chief Carroll Stelly.

The St. Joseph Church Cemetery is listed in “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” as the only cemetery in the Judeo-Christian world facing north-south, rather than east-west.