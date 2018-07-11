Rotary of Rayne holds 2018 banquet, members honored

RAYNE - Natasha Domagalski thanked members of the Rotary Club of Rayne “for the privilege of serving as president” during the past year when a new 2018-2019 slate of officers was installed in ceremonies Thursday, June 28, at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café.

“It has been a honor and a privilege,” she said, adding that 2017-18 was “a fun year” for her and, she hoped, for the membership.

Jimmy Fontenot was sworn in as president of the Rayne club with Abby Guidry as vice president, Ken Arceneaux as president-elect, Rose Schexnider as secretary, Cheryl Rivette as treasurer, Rusty Wilson as sergeant-at-arms, and Cynthia Oliver and Troy Kibodeaux as directors

“This club really exemplifies the Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self,’ and that was never more evident than when we partnered with the Golden Meadow Club and made and delivered more than 60 weighted blankets to children and adults across the district,” Domagalski said.

She went on to laud the club’s commitment to the Rayne Veterans Park, where the Rotary provided the funding for the landscaping, and added that she was particularly proud of the fact that, during her term, 17 members had attained Paul Harris Fellow status, including all of the charter members of the club.

“I especially want to thank the board members for the dedication and wisdom during the year and my husband Paul for his understanding of everything Rotary,” she concluded.

A highlight of the evening’s program was the presentation of the prestigious Rotarian of the Year award, which went this year to Kyle Broussard, who, as co-chairman, took a very active role in the club’s Weighted Blankets Project.

The Service Above Self award was presented to Robert “Bob” Landry, who was instrumental in the project to have members elevated to Paul Harris Fellow status.

This year’s Distinguished Service Award was presented by the club to Glady and Nora Breaux, who operate The Daily Manna Center in Rayne.

Perfect Attendance awards were presented to: Nick Simoneaux - 19 years; Bob Landry - 14 years; Steve Bandy, Fran Bihm, Jarrod Gardiner, Cheryl Rivette, Kyle Broussard - seven years; Jimmy Fontenot and Ken Arceneaux - six years; Abby Guidry, Rose Schexnider, Roland Boudreaux and Natasha Domagalski - five years; Cynthia Oliver – four years; Cynthia Beslin – three years; and DeBorah Smith – two years.

In brief comments, incoming President Fontenot said he was enthusiastic about the upcoming year.

“We have a good club, good members and I look forward to this next year,” he said.