Santa, donors distribute Christmas bags at The Ellington

RAYNE - Residents at the Ellington Nursing Home were again recipients of Christmas Day gift bags, compliments of Santa Claus, City of Rayne and generous donors.

The fourth annual event raised $3,300 in cash and an estimated $500 in items to fill the 120 gift bags hand delivered by Santa and all his elves Christmas Day. Each bag was filled with over 25 items ranging from shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand soap, back scratchers, puzzle books and many more fun and needed items.

Blaine and Karen Dupont would like to thank all the businesses and individual Rayne donors for the generous gifts to make this fourth annual nursing home gift bags possible. Many thanks to all the elves that helped pushed all 12 of the baskets holding the 120 bags.

Many thanks to all who graciously donated money and/toiletry items for the Ellington Nursing Home Christmas Day Gift bags in Rayne where Santa and his elves handed out a bag to each resident. With everyone’s generous donation, a smile was noted on everyone’s face.

Among the donors making the event another complete success were: Bernice Lavergne, Todd and Trina Prejean, Mary Pastor, Yvonne Guidry Family, Kevin and Wanda Matte, Troy and Blake Alleman’s crew, Sheila Hebert, Lewis and Faye Cook, Ken and Martha Nero, Elaine LeBlanc, Cajun Fitness, Kim Conyers, Michael Junot, Deanna Carter, Brunella Domingue, Ashley Siebold, Mandy Doucet, CJ Prevost Insurance, Clint and Dawn Gerbine, Mike and Angie Allen, Erin at Crowley Primary Care, Mary Katherine Broussard, Jordan Barousse ride, Ryan Istre, Rayne State Bank, Yvonne Charles, London E, Brad Breaux, Jamie Conques, Melissa Quibodeaux, Andrea Harmon ride, Gabe’s Cajun Food Restaurant, Chris and Christa Guidry, ALC Realty, Gossen Funeral Home, Our Hour of Faith Church, LolliHops Boutique, Jeff Meche Electric, Tim Trahan, Rotary Club of Rayne, Beslin-Cunningham Law Firm, Danielle and Beulah Alleman, Michelle Thibodeaux, Nita McCall, Pat Credeur, Jackie Falcon, Sue Leonards, Bonnie Ronsinski, Connie Alleman, Rayne Ace Hardware, Stephanie Lynn, Joanne Meche, Trahan Foods, Granger Family, Blaine and Karen DuPont, and all of the Christmas riders who graciously gave donations.