Seven 2018 Notre Dame grads rank summa cum laude

crowley - Seven 2018 graduates of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish will graduate Summa Cum Laude, with 4.0 grade-point averages in the Honors Curriculum on Friday, May 18, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point.

The top graduates to receive special honors are:

• Alex Keith Foreman, son of Ryan and Kim Foreman;

• Catherine Leonor Gonzalez, daughter of Dr. John and Leonor Gonzalez;

• Valerie Claire Harson, daughter of Chuck and Elizabeth Foreman;

• Elise Katherine Landry, daughter of Michael and Angela Landry;

• Cameron Michael Russell, son of John and Kelly Russell;

• Meaghan Grace Thibodeaux, daughter of Chris and Staci Thibodeaux; and

• Henry Jackson Wild, son of Bart and Marjorie Wild.

The Graduation Mass will be held at 9 a.m. for this year’s 113 graduates.

Baccalaureate Ceremonies will immediately follow when graduates will receive their diplomas. Special awards to be presented during that program will include the distinguished Catholic Action Award (one male and one female honoree), the school’s most acclaimed graduation honor.

Graduates will also be highlighted in the Tribune’s annual Graduation Special Edition to be published on Thursday, May 24.

Highlights of the Senior Awards Program held last week also will be featured in the special edition.