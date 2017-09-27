Sr. Margaret Ohlenforst celebrates 70th anniversary

ROBERTS COVE - Sister Margaret Ohlenforst, MHS, celebrated her 70th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 10, during an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove. Sister Margaret is a native and resident of Roberts Cove.

During her renewal of vows, Father Jody Simoneaux, her nephew, was the main celebrant for the Mass, joined by Fr. Paul Broussard, pastor St. Leo, and Deacon Joshua LeBlanc.

Also in attendance were Sister M. Diane, Sister Mika, both Sisters of MHS acknowledged as honored guests.

The Mass was sung by the St. Leo Choir, along with vocalist Vanessa Benoit, violinist Tommy Benoit and organist Alberta Lyons.

Sister Margaret was presented with a special framed papal blessing from St. Leo parishioners.

She was also presented with a silver rose in a crystal vase, which she placed at the altar of Our Lady. The special rose will remain on the altar for prayers for Sister Margaret and for vocation prayers.

As a special memento, Sister Margaret was presented a corsage by the Sodality of Our Lady of St. Leo, of which she is a charter member.

Following the Mass, a reception was held in the Fr. Alois Reznicik Parish Hall, where a catered sit-down meal was enjoyed by family and friends.

A special cake was also served in her honor, a white three-layered pineapple coconut confection with delicate details and trim.

Sunflowers, Sister Margaret’s favorite flower, were placed at the head table, visitors’ tables and throughout the church hall.

The event was a most beautiful special occasion held in honor of Sister Margaret Ohlenforst, MHS.

Sister is the daughter and one of 11 children of the late Walburga Thevis Ohlenforst and H. Joseph Ohlenforst.

She entered the Convent of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament in Lafayette on Sept. 8, 1947, and made perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1953.

Her education began at St. Leo School in Roberts Cove. She attended St. Michael School in Crowley, the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament Teacher Training School, then obtained a bachelor of science degree in elementary education at Loyola University in New Orleans.

She attained a master’s degree in elementary education from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and completed post-graduate studies in administration at the University of Southern Mississippi - Long Beach.

In 1950, Sister Margaret began teaching at St. Joseph School in Gretna. She spent the next 12 years at Blessed Sacrament School at Birmingham, Alabama, then a year at St. Theresa of Avila School in Gonzales. She taught 13 years at Our Lady of Victories School in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and ended her teaching career at Our Mother of Peace School in Church Point as a teacher and religion coordinator.

In addition to teaching, Sister Margaret was principal for 18 years in the aforementioned schools in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Sister Margaret was elected to the MHS Council and served as Assistant Major Superior and treasurer for the Congregation from 1985-1993 and 1997-2005. She is currently serving on the MHS administrative team and is the supervisor of the MHS Altar Bread Department. She chaired the MHS Special Events Committee and did catering for community jubilee celebrations and other special event.

Sister Margaret is very active in her home parish of St. Leo IV in Roberts Cove, where she is a member of the Parish Council, Catholic Daughters, Our Lady’s Altar Society, is a Eucharistic Minister and the coordinator of the summer religion program.

She is also a member of the Germanfest Association and volunteers many hours to assist in the German Heritage Museum, co-chairs the Festival’s outdoor Sunday Liturgy and participates in the Threshing Demonstration.

In her free time, Sister Margaret attends senior citizen horticultural classes, is an active member of the Louisiana Society for Horticultural Research (ULL) and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.