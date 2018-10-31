ST. JOSEPH CHILI COOKOFF WINNING TEAM - First place winners of the annual St. Joseph Chili Cookoff and Family Fun Day was the team of RCE Campus Ministry with their entry of “Tiger Grub.” Team members were, from left, Collin Moody, Dawson Doucet, Alli Mouton, Cole Leger, Andrew Abshire, Aidan Mouton, James Charles Orillion (chef), Ally Gray, Olivia Schefcik, Kennedy Prejean, Claudia Kibodeaux, Gracie Alleman, Caitlyn Walker, Lizzie Prevost, Alayana Hebert and Kaitlyn Constantin. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)
St. Joseph annual Chili Cookoff, Family Fun Day enjoyed
RAYNE - The 2nd Annual St. Joseph Chili Cookoff and Family Fun Day was held Sunday, Oct. 14, on the grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Rayne Catholic Elementary.
A great day was enjoyed by parishioners, teacher, students and the surrounding community as they gathered for a day of fun and competition, in addition to great music, food and fellowship.
Chili Cookoff team winners included:
1st Place - RCE Campus Ministry (Tiger Grub)
2nd Place - Youth Ministry (Kemp’s Most Famous “Fiya” Chili
3rd place - The Chili Ministers (A Bowl for the Soul)
People’s Choice Winners - RCE Campus Ministry (Tiger Grub)
Special thanks are extended to the many volunteers and participants during the enjoyed event, in addition to the many sponsors who donated towards the annual event.