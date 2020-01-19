St. Joseph Ministry Fair, Gumbo Feb. 14

St. Joseph Church Parish will hold its annual Ministry Fair & Gumbo on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Rayne Civic Center.

Doors for the special “Valentine’s Day” event will open at 5:30 p.m. The ministry fair will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and delicious gumbo, prepared by Todd David, will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Parish ministries will be represented in booths that will showcase the many services they provide and allow parishioners to learn about the church parish and the vast number of stewardship opportunities available to them.

Ample time will be provided for parishioners to socialize, visit the many ministry booths and register for the large number of door prizes to be given during the St. Valentine’s Day special event presented by St. Joseph Church Parish.

In addition, the grand prize this year will be an original painting by local artist Lyn Petitjean.

Split-pot tickets will be sold again this year to help defray cost of the event for $1 each and may be purchased ahead of time at Mass the weekend of the event or the evening of the fair. The drawing will take place at the end of the evening and winner must be present to win.

As in past years, there is no charge to attend nor is a ticket required to enter.

Questions or for additional information, contact Linda Ancona at (337) 660-5314.