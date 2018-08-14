Stringfellow candidate for Ward 1-B city council seat

Kim Stringfellow has announced her candidacy for the city council set in Ward 1, Division B.

Her announcement of candidacy follows:

“Just as an ordinary actor once said, ‘Sometimes if you want to see change for the better, you have to take things into your own hands,’ I prepare to take public office.

“Hello, my name is Kim Stringfellow and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Crowley city council in Ward 1, Division B.

“That actor was Clint Eastwood, who went on to become the mayor of Carmel, California. It is my opinion that holding public office should be taken seriously by those who serve and should sometimes include ordinary citizens. I believe I am such a citizen with the life skills and experience necessary for the job.

“My husband Paul and I are the proud parents of Benjamin and Joseph. We have lived and raised our family in Crowley for over 20 years.

“After my first and most important job as a stay-at-home mom, I went back to work as a nurse at my husband’s medical office. My ability to train employees along with my nursing duties are some examples of my leadership and healing capabilities.

“Along with being a wife, mother, running a household and being a nurse; fitness instructor would round out my employment resume. Before becoming a yoga instructor at Bayou Bend, I taught kickboxing and other aerobics classes.

“My past community leadership and involvement include being a past president of the Solitic Club, director of First Methodist VBS, teaching Sunday school, writing the church newsletter, volunteering as a substitute teacher, volunteering as a nurse on the sidelines at Notre Dame football games, singing in the church choir and being involved in other ecumenical church services and programs.

“I have a passion for history, music, fitness, poetry, books and geography. My husband and sons, along with their girlfriends, are my life. I feel extremely blessed to live in a town with such rich history and extraordinary potential.

“Again, thank you for your consideration and I would be pleased to have your vote on November 6. You may contact me at Facebook at Kim Stringfellow for City Council or my website as kimstringfellow.org.”