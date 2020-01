Student winners awarded during Rayne MLK Celebration

RAYNE - During the 2020 Martin Luther King City-Wide Celebration held Monday, Jan. 20, at the Rayne Civic Center by ladies of the National Association of University Women, a number of local and area students were honored with medals and trophies for the annual school contests held in conjunction with MLK Day.

Chairperson Elaine Sias thanked all teachers for overseeing the school contests and for their cooperation in submitting school winners to be judged for the over-all winners.

School winners received medallions, with overall honorees presented trophies.

Winners of the contests (coloring, shoebox float, t-shirt design, oration) include:

Overall Winners

Pre-K: Adeline Adams of Central Rayne Kindergarten

Kindergarten: Madelyn Hollier of Mire Elementary

1st Grade: Ellie DeRouen of Mire Elementary

2nd Grade: Jack Meche of Martin Petitjean Elementary

3rd Grade: Emile Trahan of Rayne Catholic Elementary

4th & 5th Grade: Malaya Julian of South Rayne Elementary

6th, 7th & 8th Grade: Aiden Swanson

High School: Destiny Chantlin

School Winners

Rayne Head Start: 1st place Noah Martin, 2nd place Marshall Goodley, 3rd place Larissa Cooper, HM Kaitlyn Carmouche.

Central Rayne Kindergarten: (Pre-K) 1st place Adeline Adams, 2nd place Addyson Miller, 3rd place Madilyn Foreman, HM David Jennings; (Kindergarten) 1st place London Young, 2nd place Tamyrie Breaux, 3rd place Zaylin Fontenot, HM Gracie Lagneaux.

Martin Petitjean Elementary: (1st grade) 1st place Katelyn David, 2nd place Jordyn Smith, 3rd place Alayna Breaux, HM Sophia Granger; (2nd grade) 1st place Jack Meche, 2nd place Kylie White, 3rd place Zane Breaux, HM Brylie Fontenot; (3rd grade) 1st place Jalaina Istre, 2nd place Alaina Redondo, 3rd place Aubree Gabriel, HM Landyn Larive.

Rayne Catholic Elementary: (Pre-K) 1st place Katie Murrell, 2nd place Phillip Duhon, 3rd place Abigail Milligan; HM Vivian DeRouen; (kindergarten) 1st place Ian Schednailder, 2nd place Emma Boyer, 3rd place Hailey McGoffin; HM Ellie Simon; (1st grade) 1st place Ellie DeRouen, 2nd place Jude Gagliano, 3rd place Ava Anderson, HM Will Hormell; (2nd grade) 1st place Adler Pommier, 2nd place Ellie Zaunbrecher, 3rd place Ella Ardoin, HM Nicholas Hoffpauir; (3rd grade) 1st place Emilie Trahan, 2nd place Ainsley Beckwith, 3rd place Joslyn Orillion, HM Amelia Vienne

South Rayne Elementary: (4th & 5th grade) 1st place Malaya Julian, 2nd place Karson Conrad, 3rd place Eyden Swanson, HM Annie Cradeur.

Armstrong Middle School: (6th, 7th & 8th grade) 1st place Aiden Swanson, 2nd place Jocelyn Smith, 3rd place Varicia Steven.

Branch Elementary: (1st grade) 1st place Easton Bourque, 2nd place Jacque Menard, 3rd place Jack Benoit, HM Sereniti Mitchell; (2nd grade) 1st place Onezime Ledee, 2nd place Maddisyn Trahan, 3rd place Juan Carlos Delgado, HM Gabriel Lemon; (3rd grade) 1st place Alexis Falson, 2nd place Camille Louis, 3rd place Jadyn Miller, HM Heidy Briceno.

Mire Elementary: (kindergarten) 1st place Madelyn Hollier, 2nd place Addison Blalock, 3rd place Julie Watton, HM Alyssa Thibodeaux; (1st grade) 1st place Graison Guidry, 2nd place Jayd Myers, 3rd place Griffin Lavergne, HM MaKenzie Lavergne; (2nd grade) 1st place Audrey Walton, 2nd place Avri Arsement, 3rd place Raeley Simon, HM MacKenzie Hollier.

Rayne High School: 1st place Destiny Chantlin, 2nd place Emma Rose Guidry.