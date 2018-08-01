Volunteers needed for Daily Manna Center, public services

RAYNE - Organizers are looking for volunteers at the Daily Manna Christian Service Center located at 600 Section Street.

The work in not hard, but gratifying -- all that is needed is time and dedication towards a community-wide project that helps many.

Time of donated days does not have to be every day or all day - just a few hours a week would be great for the continued progress of the center which is closed to the public on Mondays.

“We are continuing to grow,” stated Deacon Tommy Adams of the Center, “And with the Center growing, we need additional hands-on help. We are in great need for volunteers who can help in any capacity during all hours of the day.”

Adams also notes the drop-ff box stays full with donations raning from all types of donations.

Almost all items (clothes, kitchen items, furniture, food staples, etc.) are donated over the weekend and are sorted and organized - very simple. There are many bags to sort -- when the help is mostly needed.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays the Center is open to the public between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Volunteers help customers and continue to organize items on those days.

The Center is also open for public shopping (everything except food) the first Saturday of every month between 8 a.m. and noon.

The Center has clothing for all including sales of costume jewelry, bedding, shoes, all household goods, appliances (small and large) and much more for every member of the family. Sometimes, the Center even has toys, baby items, furniture, appliances, depending on the donations that are received.

Come by and check out the Center -- not only as a visitor but as a volunteer.

Remember: All the proceeds from the “Thrift Store” go towards the purchase of food and items for the over 100 boxes given out each month to needy families or elderly of the Rayne community.

Please stop by and visit with Yvonne Cramer, Pat Miller, Deacon Tommy Adams or some of the other great volunteers.

Contact Adams at 258-6033 with additional questions or to volunteer work hours.