Buatt services slated Wednesday

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church for Dr. James Madison Buatt Jr., 93, who died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 8:30 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to service time at First Presbyterian Church.

Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors by the Honor Guard from Ft. Polk.

A native of Crowley, Dr. Buatt graduated valedictorian from Crowley High School in 1942. While attending LSU, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was assigned to the Rainbow 42nd Infantry Division and served in the Pacific Ocean Theatre during World War II.

After the war, he returned to LSU, graduating in 1949, earning a bachelor of science degree. Dr. Buatt went on to earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Loyola University in 1954. He practiced dentistry in Crowley for nearly 40 years.

After retiring from dentistry he was elected to the Crowley City Council where he served from 1993 until 2006. During his term Dr. Buatt served on the Public Safety Committee; Insurance and Personnel Committee; Community & Economic Development Committee; Revenue & Finance Committee; and Public Buildings and Recreation Committee. He also served as mayor pro tempore from 1997 to 2006.

Dr. Buatt was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing and was a dedicated steward of the land and environment. He also spent a lot of time woodworking and traveling all throughout our great country. He was known for giving most of his woodwork to family and friends.

Dr. Buatt is survived by two sons, Robert M. Buatt and wife Melva of Hathaway, and Louis E. Buatt of New Orleans; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Buatt, Margaret B. Crawford and husband Don, Kennah Buatt, Sylvia Jean Buatt and Christopher Buatt; and one great-grandchild, Cassidy Jane Crawford

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ida Jean DeMoville Buatt; his second wife, Helen Jordan Buatt; his parents, James “Matt” and Margaret Flower Buatt.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Buatt, Don Crawford, Tommy McNeely, Jimmy Landry, Johnny Casanova, and Bart Gilbert.

