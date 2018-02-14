John Dan Gielen services Friday

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for John Dan Gielen, 79, — “Papa” — who passed away peacefully at his home following a brave and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Deacon Durk Viator, son-in-law of the deceased, will be leading a rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1938, and raised in Crowley. He graduated from St. Michael Catholic High School and Mississippi College with a degree in history. He married his sweet-heart Peggy Angelle, from Arnaudville, in 1959.

He was the founder and owner of ShopRite, opened on May 7, 1966, on South Parkerson Avenue in Crowley, where it remains. He opened Tobacco Plus in 1993 and both companies have grown to 62 stores and employ over 750 employees. He then purchased Church Point Wholesale in 2001 that employs over 230 employees.

He was a humble man who anonymously emptied himself for others. More than anything, he valued the gift of family. Mr. Gielen had faith in God and an honorable devotion to our Blessed Mother. He carried his cross with grace, dignity and humility. Quiet, gentle, and generous were some of his most profound traits. Mr. Gielen treasured his German and Lebanese heritage.

Mr. Gielen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Angelle Gielen of Crowley; four daughters, Shawne Gielen Gardiner and husband Todd of Crowley, Arlise Gielen of Crowley, Tracey Gielen of Lafayette, and Heidi Gielen Viator and husband Durk of New Iberia; one sister, Mary Anne Stefanski and husband Steve; and one brother, L.J. Gielen and wife Chee Chee of Crowley; 20 grandchildren, Sumar Griffith and husband Jeremy, Brynne Gardiner, Lauren Gardiner, Madeline Dupuis and Lance, Todd Gerald Gardiner, Marianne Gardiner, Gabriel Gardiner, Alex Gardiner, Cody Gielen and wife Nicole, Annelise Gerami, Joseph Gerami, Regan Lormand and husband Blaine, Jordan Viator and wife Elizabeth, Christian Viator and wife Lacey, Katherine Viator, Anne-Claire Viator, Joshua Viator, Jacob Viator, Mary Grace Viator and Juliette Viator; and 17 great-grandchildren, Jack and William Monceaux, Julia, Lilly, Camille Griffith, Eisley Reilly, Penelope and Eloise Feutch, Nadia Gardiner, John Charles Gielen, Amalie, Hudson, Eli Lormand, Sebastian and Lucy Viator, and Boston and Dani Ann Viator.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Daniel II and Julia John Gielen; and one granddaughter, Juliana Gerami.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, Carmelite Monastery, Notre Dame Catholic High School, and/or Juliana Gerami Foundation at the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Alberta Rudd, Theresa Huntsberry, Marcelite Hopkins, Yvette Sam and Danelle Trumps; and his doctors, Dr. James Dobbs, Dr. M.N. Katira, and Dr. Robert Aertker, for their care and compassion given over the past years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.